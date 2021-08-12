Skyzone in Hamilton is hosting a COVD-19 vaccine clinic on September 2nd from 4-6pm. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available for those 18 and older.

There is no charge for this clinic at all and no appointment is needed to get a vaccine. Once you get your vaccine, you'll receive a free jump pass to Skyzone. In addition, you'll be entered to win a $50 gift card to Skyzone.

If you have any questions regarding this clinic, please see the flyer below or reach out to Skyzone in Hamilton.

Skyzone Hamilton

Skyzone in Hamilton is the best. I remember we went there when it first opened and I was very impressed at the facility and could not wait to use it. They have this crazy obstacle course that I tried to complete, but failed.

There are so many obstacles and courses for anyone who wants to challenge themselves. Every time I leave Skyzone, I'm usually sore the next day if I've done one of the obstacle courses.

Skyzone in Hamilton, has many various programs for all ages. The Little Leapers program is fantastic for little ones, These are just a few of the programs and attractions Skyzone in Hamilton has to offer.

Besides the programs, they have plenty of trampoline areas if you or your kids are the type to just want to jump around and have a good time, Whatever you chose, Skyzone will be a good time.

I hope people go to the Skyzone Vaccine clinic because I do feel that is the way to get ourselves out of this pandemic. Plus, they have an awesome little gift for you. It's like getting a lollipop when you're brave at the doctor. I love it.