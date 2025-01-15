Bensalem, Pa. Police Investigate Murder Inside Busy Motel; Suspect Arrested in Trenton

Bensalem Township Police in Bucks County, PA are investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning (Wednesday, January 15). The news was confirmed in a statement issued by the Township Police Department.

The incident occurred at the Sleep Inn, which is located on Street Road.

State Police were reportedly informed that a homicide may have occurred inside a Bensalem hotel just hours before the discovery. They searched hotels in the area before eventually discovering the victim’s body inside a room.

A suspect in the investigation was brought into custody this morning. They’re being held by the Trenton Police Department.

Neither the victim nor the suspect's identity have been publicly confirrmed by police as of this evening.

In fact, no further details were immediately released by officials, but they say “more information will be released” on Thursday.