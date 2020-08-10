Snooki Has Moved Into the Silverton Section of Toms River

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you live in Toms River, you have a brand new neighbor! Snooki (Jersey Shore) and her husband Jionni along with their children have purchased a new home right here in Ocean County.

According to an APP.Com report ....public records indicate Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle have just purchased a new home in the Silverton section of Toms River.

The LaValles have three kids and a home in Florham Park. According to the reports, Snooki and Jionni paid $850,000 for the five-bedroom, three-and-half bathroom waterfront colonial.

Snooki owns owns the Snooki Shop clothing store in Madison. Snooki has announced that she's leaving the latest production “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

So what do you think of having Snooki here in Toms River? Have you possibly spotted her and the family around town? Snooki's partner in crime Jenni “JWoww” Farley used to live in Toms River with husband Roger Mathews, but she moved to Monmouth County after their divorce. We ran into Roger at the Downtown Toms River Food Festival a year ago. He was their with their kids enjoying the festival on Washington Street. I think Snooki and Sue would make a good pair, we'll have to extend an invitation for her to stop by once we begin having guests back here at Townsquare Towers.

Have you spotted Snooks here in Toms River?