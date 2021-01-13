Snoop Dogg Says He and Eminem Are Good After Em Called Out Snoop

According to Snoop Dogg, all is well between him and Eminem after Snoop left Em out of his top 10 favorite rappers list and the Detroit rhymer called out the Long Beach, Calif. rapper on the Side B (Deluxe Edition) to this Music to Be Murdered By album.

On Tuesday (Jan. 12), an Instagram page called @rapcyph3r posted a throwback image of Snoop, Em and Dr. Dre. The photo was captioned, "I wonder what changed..!!." Tha DoggFather offered some clarification on the status of his relationship with Em and Dre, writing in the comment section of the post, "Nothing we good," adding an arm-flexing emoji.

rapcyph3r via Instagram

Snoop Dogg clearing the air comes after Eminem name-dropped the veteran rhymer on his 2020 track "Zeus."

"As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me/But just not in my camp/And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be/Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me/Meh, not really (haha)/I had dog backwards," Eminem raps on the track, which is featured on his Music to Be Murdered By -Side B (Deluxe Edition) album.

Although Em doesn't offer any hints on the song as to why he dissed Snoop, he later confirmed during an interview on Shade45 late last year that he wasn't fond of the tone Snoop used when discussing why Em wasn't on the California artist's top 10 rappers list.

The Detroit MC agreed when Snoop Dogg said he didn't compare to rhymers from the 1990s, but it was how Snoop spoke of Em that struck a chord with him. This is what caused Eminem to take a shot at Snoop on "Zeus."

"I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off guard ’cause I'm like, where is this coming from?" Eminem explained. "I just saw you. What the fuck? It threw me for a loop. Again, I probably could've gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, 'Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit.' Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off guard. I wasn't ready for that."

If you recall, during an interview with The Breakfast Club in July of 2019, the former Tha Dogg Pound member said that Dre is the reason for Eminem's success.

Within the conversation, Snoop told the morning radio show hosts, "Eminem, the great White hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou-wow. None. He [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game feels like he's top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. But, that's just because he's with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find."

Either way, despite the brief back-and-forth between the two lauded rappers, Snoop Dogg says it's all good in the hood.