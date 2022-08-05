Celebrity Conspiracy Theory Claims Eminem Died in 2006, Was Replaced by Clone

Similar to the Avril Lavigne aka Melissa conspiracy theory, there's a new Eminem clone conspiracy floating around the internet.

Apparently, the theory is that the real Eminem actually died in a car crash in 2006.

According to Spanish website La Guía Del Varón, "In 2006, Eminem died in a car accident." They claim that after this alleged incident he was replaced by an "android clone."

A slew of fans have bought into the theory online. One person tweeted, alongside a video of Eminem and Snoop Dogg discussing a past music video, "Eminem’s clone couldn’t recall the former rapper’s pinnacle era. Seems everyone can recall it and have high regards on it except the clone."

Others aren't so convinced.

Another fan said someone online told them, "it was closed minded to believe Eminem is alive but it’s open minded to have the idea that he’s a clone or body double."

"Since when has a d--- human clone even succeeded?" they continued.

Seemingly, it's all in the eyes and jaw shape.

"Yeah I believe he is a clone it doesn't even look like him anymore and his eyes are dead," said one fan quote LADbible reported.

Conspiracy theorists have even gone so far as to theorize that Eminem was "glitching" during a 2013 ESPN clip.

There's also the matter of the beard, first spotted in public in 2017, to the shock of many fans.

In his 2002 The Eminem Show song "Business," he rapped, "Can't leave rap alone, the game needs me/'Til we grow beards, get weird and disappear."

It's also been pointed out that the rapper's style has "significantly" evolved from what it once was, and his tone of voice has changed in his music, all things that conspiracy theorists reference as evidence of a clone.

Not to mention the change in subject matter of his material.

Post-Curtain Call, Eminem's music veered into a much more serious and introspective place with Relapse and Recovery––a stark difference from songs like "Just Lose It" that often featured silly lyrics, or the career-defining single "The Real Slim Shady" with its scathing callouts.

While many argue that these changes are natural results of aging and growing over time, the conspiracy still remains prevalent.

However, in 2007, Eminem did go through a methadone overdose that nearly killed him and a subsequent relapse. After support from Elton John and a counselor, the rapper was able to achieve sobriety in 2008.

Getting clean and getting older are the most likely causes for the changes cited in this conspiracy, but who are we to decide?

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?