Snow Squalls Could Make For A Tough Wednesday Morning Commute

Heads up: a few scattered snow squalls could make tomorrow morning’s commute a bit difficult across Central Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. To be clear: we're not talking about a big snowstorm at this point.

94.5 PST’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says that quick-hitting snow showers are possible between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday (January 20) across our area.

“Models are squeezing out some snow showers during tomorrow morning's frontal passage,” Dan explained on Facebook earlier today. “Maybe even a snow squall, with reduced visibility and a quick coating on the ground.”

We all know that when snow falling during a commute can wreak havoc on the roads. So if it hits your area… it could be tough going briefly.

Of course, there won’t be much snow at all.

Earlier today, Dan told us that even if there’s not enough moisture in the air to produce the snow showers that Wednesday will be frigid. In fact, with high temperatures limited to the upper 30s and wind gusts around 30 mph… it’ll be chilly.

Wednesday night, by the way, will be one of the coldest of the season (so far).

“We'll likely bottom out in the lower 20s across most of the state (Wednesday evening)” Dan explains.

Brr!





