More Than 7″ of Snow Already Reported in Mercer County, NJ & Bucks County, PA

An early morning thump of heavy snow has produced more than a half of a foot of snow across much of Bucks County, PA, and Mercer County, NJ.

It’s exactly what our Meteorologist Dan Zarrow had been cautioning us about, by the way. He says we have a while to go too. Check out the latest forecast here. More mixing has been reported in Burlington County so far where totals are lower, but the sleet has left a glaze of ice.

As of 10 am on Thursday, however, more than 6” of snow was reported in much of Mercer County, NJ, and Bucks County, PA. The highest snow totals we’ve found in our area were in Hamilton Township, NJ, and Feasterville-Trevose, PA — both locations reported 7” of snow.

Here’s how much is on the ground, as of 10 am Thursday:

MERCER COUNTY, NJ

Hamilton - 7.0"

Robbinsville - 6.7"

Hamilton - 6.1"

Robbinsville - 6.0"

BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Feasterville-Trevose - 7.0"

Fairless Hills - 7.0"

Langhorne - 6.7"

Morrisville - 6.5"

Newtown - 5.5"

Bristol - 2.3"

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Florence - 3"

Delran - 2.1"

PHILADELPHIA

Northeast Philadelphia - 4.0"

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Whitemarsh - 8.0"

Abington - 7.8"

King of Prussia - 7.2"

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Freehold - 6.5"

Tinton Falls - 5"

Dan Zarrow tells us that the snow will mix with sleet at times this afternoon so accumulations won’t rise, but we can expect the road conditions to continue to worsen throughout the day.

It’ll taper off to lighter snow this evening before one final round of snow tomorrow morning. Click here to read his complete forecast. He’ll be on-air and online with the latest info all day.

