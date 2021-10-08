Soles for the Harvest 5K Coming to Hamilton in November

Looking to get involved in a 5K and also support those who are hungry in New Jersey, I've got the 5K for you.

The Soles for the Harvest 5K will take place on November 6th at Veteran's Park in Hamilton. Racers can run a 5K, walk a 5K or walk the 1 mile fun walk.

The Soles for the Harvest 5K is to help those who have food insecurities in New Jersey. Racers are asked to please bring canned food items for a local food pantry.

Registration ends on October 30th. Sign up now if you're interested.

I did a diet program about 6 years ago and I was able to lose about 25 pounds. After I lost the weight, I told my husband, who was my boyfriend at the time, that I wanted to run a 5K.

I didn't care how fast I ran it, I just wanted to run, and finish it without stopping. We entered PST's Freedom 5K that year and not only did I finish the race without stopping, I actually places 3rd in my age group.

It was a big accomplishment for me, one I hope to achieve again. I plan on getting back into tip top shape and start running again. Hopefully soon.

The hunger crisis is everywhere, but it blows my mind how many people cannot afford to feed their families that are right here in our area.

5K's that benefit such an amazing cause are ones that I like to get involved in. By running this 5K, that means that people who are struggling with food insecurity will get the help they need. That sounds amazing to me.