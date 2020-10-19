A fun holiday tradition continues at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, with some changes. Dashing Thru the Lights will be a 2-day event this year, for the first time ever, according to the farm's official website.

I'm so happy to hear that you can still go Dashing Thru the Lights in 2020, and COVID-19 hasn't ruined everything. But, there are some changes this year that you need to know about...good changes, to make sure that all participants can safely socially distance.

The Dashing Thru the Lights event will take place Thursday, November 19th and Friday, November 20th. There will be two race times each night, 5:30p, and 9:30pm. Tickets are $45, and $35 for kids 12 and under. Click here to reserve your tickets. My niece has done this with her soccer team in the past and had a blast. It's a unique way to experience the over 2 million holiday lights. Awesome.

What a great way to kick off the holidays this year. We could all use a little joy in our lives. If you've haven't heard of Dashing Thru the Lights, it's a 2 mile run or 2 mile fun run/walk through Shady's Brook's amazing holiday light show. It's rain or shine. They ask you to leave your furry friends at home. There will be rolling start times...every half hour to ensure social distancing.Race packet pick up will be November 15th or November 16th.

Dashing Thru the Lights means the holidays are coming, and I'm so excited. My family drives through the light show at least 10 times every year. It's so much fun. The Holiday Light Show kicks off November 21st and runs through January 10th.

For more fun details, click here. For Dashing Thru the Lights and the Holidays Light Show, click Activities and then Winter.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA.

Have fun.