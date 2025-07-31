If you're a fan of Black Forest Acres in Hamilton, NJ (Mercer County), there are major changes going on, according to the store's social media.

Black Forest Acres in Hamilton has sold after 30 years

The health food store has been sold, and new owners have taken over. The announcement was made this week on Facebook.

READ MORE: AMC 24 Hamilton SOLD; here's what's taking over the space

The post reads in part, "We're thrilled to announce that Black Forest Acres has a new name and new owners, and an exciting new venture as Soulberry Market! After over 30 amazing years in the community, this beloved store is now on to a new chapter and we can't wait to experience it with you. We're keeping the heart of the store you've always loved and of course the amazing staff!"

Get our free mobile app

There is a new look inside the store

The new owners have brought their own ideas and flair to the business including a new look for the inside of the store, a bigger variety of fresh meats (20% off until August 31, 2025), a new produce department with all organic fruits and vegetables, more grocery products (and lots of sales to save you money), a brand new salad bowl station, and coming in September, a new juice and smoothie menu.

Google Google loading...

Black Forest Acres Loyalty Program will be honored until August 31, 2025

If you're a customer of Black Forest Acres, don't worry, you still have time to redeem your receipts. The new owners will honor the Black Forest Acres Loyalty Program until the end of August. You'll be able to sign up for the new loyalty program, which will give you a chance to save money every month.

If you haven't been in, go check out the new store. It sounds great. You can also check out the website by clicking here.

READ MORE: Fast-casual restaurant opening first Mercer County location in Hamilton

Soulberry Natural Market is located at 1100 Route 33 in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). There is another New Jersey location in Spring Lake Heights and in Pennsylvania, it's located on York Road in New Hope.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker