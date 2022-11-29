South Jersey’s “Griswold” Christmas Village Now Open For Holiday Season

It feels like this is the big moment we've all been waiting for here in South Jersey this holiday season.

Nothing captured the heart of South Jersey residents over the last few Christmastimes quite like the "Christmas Vacation House" in Gloucester County. To sum it up, a family from Mickleton began to deck out their house just like the Griswold's home from National Lampoon's Family Vacation a few years back. It was epic. So much so, in fact, that people would drive from all over, some for hours, to take in the decorations.

The home had Clark's station wagon, thousands of twinkling lights just like Clark hung on his own home, and even came with cousin Eddie and his RV. The display grew so much that the Harbaugh family decided to launch a toy drive to go along with their decorations in an effort to give back to needy kids at Christmas. Well, that exploded, as well. Every year, they'd fill cousin Eddie's RV up with toy donations. In 2020, they got so many donations that the RV couldn't even fit them all.

As you can imagine, this kind of attention made them realize that they can't keep doing it at their personal family home year after year, so the Harbaughs decided to open up an entire Christmas village! Don't worry, the Griswold display will be there, too!

Now, there's not just the "Christmas Vacation" display, either! Guests can enjoy an entire experience from ice skating to your yearly catch-up with dear old Saint Nick!

The Harbaugh Village (aka the family dubbed as "the Griswolds of South Jersey") is officially open to the public for the holiday season!

All the details about how to purchase tickets to the entire experience can be found HERE!

