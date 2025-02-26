The Speckled Egg Cafe is moving.

Don't worry, the beloved cafe you enjoyed while browsing the treasures at Rice's Market isn't going far.

It's getting a permanent home nearby in Lambertville, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

The new location won't be ready until early spring, but will undoubtedly be worth the wait.

You'll be able to find Speckled Egg Cafe at 19 North Union Street, Lambertville.

The Speckled Egg Cafe got its start in Lambertville

Tony Artur, who co-owns the restaurant along with Chef Megan Loos, is excited about the move saying, "Lambertville is where we got our start, and both Meg and I have a lot of history in the town, so it feels like a homecoming to us."

Up until now, the growing cafe has been forced to operate only during the hours of Rice's Market.

They combated the shorter hours by doing pop-ups at area places like Free Will Brewing, Manoff Market Gardens, Finnhour, and John and Peter's.

It will have longer hours in the new spot

Now, in the new Lambertville spot, there will be extended hours.

Breakfast and lunch will still be served, including your favorites like the housemade kimchi, veggie egg & cheese sandwich, and smash burgers as well as some new dinner options.

Artur and Loos have been busy in the off-season testing all kinds of new recipes to add to the menu, sure to please their fans, and they're excited to debut them in the new spot.

Oh, and the restaurant will still have that chill vibe you loved at Rice's Market. They want their customers to have a relaxed, fun experience.

I'll let you know when the grand opening will be.

