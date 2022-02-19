SPOILERS AHEAD: Dua Lipa’s Expected Setlist & Performance Time for Philadelphia
It's finally here! It's Dua Lipa Day in Philadelphia, and we cannot wait. Dua's album, Future Nostalgia, dropped right at the start of the pandemic. So we've been waiting TWO YEARS for this concert, right? At least we had those bops to get us through quarantine.
It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?
So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead?
What Time Does The Dua Lipa Concert in Philadelphia Start?
The doors for the Wells Fargo Center will open at 6:30 pm. There is an opening act, Caroline Polacheck. The Wells Fargo Center says the event starts at 7:30, but we know that the music usually doesn't start right away.
Per our best guesstimates, we think Caroline will take to the stage between 8:15 and 8:45.
As for Dua Lipa, we think she'll hit the stage between 9:10 and 9:30 pm.
These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. As someone who loves to tailgate until the last possible second before a concert starts, I suggest you don't cut it TOO close to the show starting.
What Will Dua Lipa's Setlist For Philadelphia Be?
Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think her setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).
Physical
New Rules
Love Again
Cool
Pretty Please
Break My Heart
Be The One
IDGAF
We’re good
Good In Bed
Fever
Boys Will Be Boys
One Kiss
Electricity
Hallucinate
Cold Heart
Levitating
Future Nostalgia
Don’t Start Now
Oh, Dua! We CAN NOT wait to see you tonight in Philly!
