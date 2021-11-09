‘Squid Game’ Creator Confirms Season 2 Is Coming

In a matter of days, Squid Game went from an unknown television series from Korea to the biggest show launch in the history of Netflix. When last the streaming service announced viewership numbers for the show back in October, it had been already viewed by 111 million fans, blowing away the previous high-water mark for a Netflix original series, Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million viewers in its first 28 days on the site.

While Squid Game’s first season of dark humor and violence ended on a cliffhanger, no official announcement of a Season 2 has come yet. But series writer/director/creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says it’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Hwang confirmed “there will indeed be a second season” of Squid Game. He added:

There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! ... It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this... Gi-hun will come back, he’ll do something for the world.

There are a lot of different ways a Squid Game Season 2 could go, following the few survivors of the first season — which chronicled a mysterious game played by 456 strangers, all competing for an enormous cash prize — and perhaps featuring a new series of games as teased in the first season finale. When Hwang does make a second season, it’ll be interesting to see whether it can match the word-of-mouth popularity of the first run. Does Squid Game become one of Netflix’s core franchises, or was it more of a one-time event that fades in popularity?

Squid Game Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.