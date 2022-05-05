Calling All Jedi: A Live Star Wars Concert Experience Is Coming To NJ

This post is calling all Star Wars fans near and in a galaxy far, far away.

If you’re a fan of the classic sci-fi series, then you for sure want to get your hands on a pair of tickets to not only watch Star Wars: A New Hope, but watch the New Jersey Symphony play live.

Basically, the symphony is sitting together as an orchestra playing while the movie is playing on a screen above.

This concept is super cool for anyone to go to, whether you are a Star Wars fan or just a fan of live music.

The movies have a lot of music that plays throughout, so hearing all of the pieces live and watching the story unfold at the same time is for sure going to be mind-blowing if you’re a fan like I am.

The performance will take place at the State Theater New Jersey which is located at 15 Livingston Ave in New Brunswick, NJ, 08901. The 100-year-old theater still has shows running and is one of the oldest theaters in the entire state of New Jersey.

The theater’s website gives a little bit of a rundown of the show before entering that says;

"Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy, as he leaves his home planet, battles the evil Empire, and learns the ways of the Force. Don’t miss Star Wars: A New Hope in concert, with the New Jersey Symphony performing John Williams’ Oscar®-winning score live to the complete film.”

The show takes place on Thursday, May 12 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now and are available here.

10 Unpopular Opinions About New Jersey Here are 10 unpopular opinions about New Jersey - from New Jerseyans. You can check out the entire reddit thread here.