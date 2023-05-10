Starbucks Just Upped This “Refresher” Customization Price by $1, and Loyalists Are NOT Happy

If you're a Starbucks loyalist, you may feel some type of way about this.

One thing Starbucks is notorious for is their pricey beverages. (My favorite drink, the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, costs about $8!!) But we love them so much to keep us going during our day, that we're willing to pony up the money anyway.

Starbucks Shares Drop 7 Percent After Q4 Earnings And 2022 Forecast Is Released Getty Images loading...

But Starbucks just made a pricing change that has the loyalists SHOOK!

Effective as of Tuesday, Starbucks customers who customize their Refresher drinks with "no water" will have to pay an extra $1 for the beverage.

Starbucks Refreshers are made with natural fruit juice, green coffee extract from unroasted arabica beans, and freeze-dried fruit chunks to create a refreshing, energizing drink. They're the perfect option who people who don't like coffee but still want an extra pick-me-up. Up until Tuesday, customers were able to customize their drinks with no added water (including ice) at no additional charge. No more.

Why is Starbucks charging more for no-water Refreshers?

Basically, because the juices necessary to make the drink cost more money than just water. Here's what they said in a statement:

"There will be an additional cost of $1 for Starbucks Refreshers Beverages customized with no water, as this customization requires extra ingredients."

As you can see by some of the reactions on Twitter, this is baffling news:

To be clear, you can still order a regular Refresher with no customizations. But if you customize it with no ice or not water, then you'll have to pay the extra dollar.

Personally I wouldn't mind paying the extra dollar. We're already paying so much for these drinks, so what's one more dollar? What do you think of the new rule? Will you be ordering Refreshers anyway?

