Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year

Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous.

Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now according to NJ.com, they have announced a third.

The grocery store giant have already closed their Stop & Shop stores in South Brunswick and Paramus.

Where is closing next?

The Stop & Shop located at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park.

There is a silver lining that comes along with this announcement.

The store will not be closing immediately. Instead, they will shutter their doors "some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined," according to NJ.com.

“After a detailed review of the operating performance of our stores, we have made the difficult decision to not renew our lease at our store located at 424 Raritan Ave in Highland Park, NJ,” said Stefanie Shuman, external communications manager for Stop & Shop. “All store associates will have the opportunity to transfer to other area Stop & Shop locations.”

I am so happy to hear that no one will be losing their jobs at the very least.

With three closings announced this year alone, I can't help but wonder if more are coming.

If a massive retail giant like Stop & Shop is closing locations left and right, what hope is there for the rest of us in this economy?!

Exactly.

There are still 58 Stop & Shop stores left in New Jersey. How long do you think they will last?

