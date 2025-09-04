If you’re house hunting in New Jersey right now, good luck, you’re going to need it. I’ve been looking myself, and let me tell you, most of the prices out there are insane. With so many homes currently overpriced, it’s no surprise that some people are starting to think outside the box when it comes to finding affordable housing.

One idea that’s been floating around is living in a storage unit. It sounds a little wild at first, but think about it: it’s basically like a studio apartment with a garage-style front door. With enough TikTok and YouTube DIY inspiration, you could turn one into a pretty cozy space. And when you consider that the largest storage unit in New Jersey costs around $371 per month, according to Extra Space, it’s way cheaper than rent almost anywhere in the state.

There is one question to ask yourself. Is it legal?

Can You Legally Live in a Storage Unit in New Jersey?

As perfect as it might sound in theory, the answer is no. According to Law. Justia and the 2022 New Jersey Revised Statutes Title 2A:44-188, “No occupant shall use a self-service storage facility for residential purposes.”

So, while it’s easy to see why someone might be tempted to move into a storage unit to save money, it may be just the perfect amount of space for you and one other person, you still can't do it. It’s not allowed under New Jersey law. Unfortunately, you’ll have to stick to more traditional (and pricey) housing options for now.

