Store Gives Out Carpet Tubes For Social Distance Trick or Treat

It was recently reported that Halloween is still "on" this year even during the pandemic. Governor Murphy did state that some guidelines for distributing candy have to be followed if partaking in the holiday festivities. The tough part is having to come up with an idea to social distance and still be able to make children smile while they are trick or treating.

According to 6abc, a business owner in the Monmouth County area came up with a great idea to practice social distancing while still being able to give kids candy. The name of the company is Fox Floors. The business happens to have a bunch of extra tubes used to roll carpet that were really useless until now.

Marshall Fox, the owner of Fox Floors, told 6abc that he came up with the idea to paint the carpet rolling tubes orange and decorate them into a Halloween theme after seeing a "video online of a man in Ohio using PVC pipe to make candy chutes."

In a Facebook post, Fox Floors mentioned that they have gone through "100 plus carpet tubes" and the business is giving them to the community to have a contactless trick or treating Halloween. We also learned from the Fox Floors Facebook post that the business is providing people with a candy chute for free upon request.

All of these candy chutes are only available while supplies last.

Fox Floor made it known in the Facebook post that they will provide the 12-foot cardboard carpet tube that can be cut to the length of your choice.

This sounds like a great idea to stay festive during this pandemic and still continue to have the Halloween spirit.