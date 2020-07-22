After being forced to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stumpy's Hatchet House of Princeton has re-opened and it has instituted some changes to help keep its staff and guests safe.

In a release announcing the re-opening, owners Scott and Alisa Kuppe and Steve and Clara Kuppe said they were "AXEcited to re-open and bring a sense of normalcy to its customers and to the Princeton area."

Credit: Google

I'm sure this is disputed, but Wikipedia says that axe or hatchet-throwing is a sport that started in 2005. (Honestly, don't you think axe throwing goes back as far as when man first invented the axe?)

Regardless, there's no denying that axe and hatchet throwing establishments and parties have become very popular over the last couple of years and if it's something you're into or that you've always wanted to try, Stumpy's is probably a good place to start.

Stumpy's Hatchet House has almost 30 locations in the U.S., including the one tucked away at 745 Alexander Road in Princeton.

Stumpy's management says that safety has always been their first priority and that remains of utmost importance during the pandemic.

Here are some of the guidelines that Stumpy's has put in place to ensure the safety of its staff and guests:

Stumpy's is available by reservation only.

Only 6 of Stumpy's 13 pits will be open to allow for "a minimum of 20 feet of social distancing."

Before each shift, employees will have their temperatures taken and will be required to answer a series of medical-related questions.

All employees will wear face masks.

"All waiver devices, pits, hatchets, and surfaces will be sanitized before and after each use."

Birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties, and corporate events are welcome at Stumpy's.

For more info regarding Stumpy's Hatchet House of Princeton, click here.