A legendary face in Philadelphia TV just shared some sad news with viewers.

Veteran FOX 29 meteorologist, Sue Serio, announced she has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. The news was first made public during Friday morning's broadcast of Good Day Philadelphia.

The 66-year-old weathercaster has worked at the station since 1997.

Serio’s Prognosis Is Excellent

As for Sue Serio’s treatment plan she is very hopeful that the cancer was caught early enough because she goes for a mammogram every year.

"What happened is I had my annual mammogram not too long ago and it showed a little spot," Serio said on-air. "After the biopsy, that spot was found to be malignant."

Serio was joined on camera by the director of breast surgery at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center, Dr. Julia Tchou on FOX29 Friday when she said her prognosis is quite good. Tchou will be treating Serio.

“I had my diagnosis, followed by these words: It’s very, very small and you’re going to be fine,” Serio says. “My prognosis is excellent.”

Fox29's Sue Serio to Miss Broadcasts for September

Sue said she will undergo surgery early next week (on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day).

Her recovery will take about four weeks and the treatment plan includes some radiation therapy.

Serio will be off the airwaves while she recovers. She could return sometime later in October.

Sue Serio Reminds Viewers About Cancer Screenings

And, while Serio’s prognosis is very good, she is using the news as a reminder about the importance of early detection via annual cancer screenings (like mammograms).

Sue Serio Winter Storm Fox29 via YouTube loading...

"In 2012, I was faced with a similar situation: a teeny tiny spot found in my annual mammogram. When the doctor performed the lumpectomy, he couldn’t find any cancer – none. Apparently, the biopsy had gotten it all! Amazing! It was because of early detection," Serio wrote in a message posted on the station's website.

Fox 29's Mike Jerrick Recovers From Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

It’s also not the first cancer diagnosis from the FOX29 morning team in recent weeks.

Earlier this summer, FOX29’s morning anchor Mike Jerrick revealed he had recently undergone treatment for prostate cancer.

Serio says she considered that when deciding to share the news.

“Mike and I both agreed we’d love not to talk about it at all and go through it privately, but that’s not the life we live,” Serio said. “We took it as an opportunity to help people,” she told the Inquirer.

