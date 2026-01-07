There's some real buzz on Broad Street this week. Have you noticed? The 2025-26 Broadway in Philadelphia season is welcoming the first show of the 2026 calendar year to the Academy of Music. Yes, SUFFS has arrived in town for its Philadelphia debut.

The Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS is playing at the Academy of Music on Broad Street through January 18. You can click here to learn more about tickets.

I am personally so excited to see SUFFS tonight. It's a bold, emotional, funny, and deeply human show. And at this moment in history, the story feels especially important and timely.

What Is SUFFS the Musical?

SUFFS tells the story of the American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. They call themselves "Suffs," short for the women's suffrage movement. This female-led show from the top to bottom centers on passion, determination, and the sacrifices these heroes made to change history.

I spoke with one of the stars of the show last month who tells me that the gravity of this show is extra important right now.

READ MORE: Share Your 'Go Birds' Shout Outs & Be Featured on 94.5 PST

"I love looking out into the crowd and seeing young girls experiencing this story of these women for the first time," Laura Stracko, the actress who stars as Alva Belmont and Phoebe Burn told me.

SUFFS Is Playing in Philly at the Perfect Time

You gotta admit... there is something incredibly meaningful abut SUFFS playing in Philadelphia. It surely fees like the perfect way to kick off America's 250th in the Birthplace of America.

"We are so excited to be in Philly," Stracko told me. "This show sparks conversations and that's what makes theater so incredible."

READ MORE: Watch As Tracy Davidson Says Goodbye to NBC 10

The Academy of Music is actually the very building where Susan B. Anthony once spoke about women's suffrage more than 150 years ago.

Tickets are on sale right now with Ensemble Arts Philadelphia online and in-person at the box office. You can click here to learn more and grab your tickets. The show plays daily until Sunday, January 18th.