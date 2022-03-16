SUGAR HIGH! Over-the-Top Milkshake Worth a Drive to Philly on St. Paddy’s Day

Mickey D's may have the Shamrock Shake this time of year, but a shop in Philadelphia is like, 'Hold my beer.'

Craftsman Row Saloon on S. 8th Street is serving the 'Lucky You' milkshake in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

The concoction is everything you could possibly want in the month of March. It's green, minty, and includes an Irish potato, Lucky Charms cereal (HEAVY on the marshmallows, thank you very much), a chocolate gold coin, and an iced sugar cookie with shamrock sprinkles.

AND, because it's made in a bar, you can get this baby BOOZY. Just ask the bartender to add your favorite liquor or let them suggest one for you.

It's a milkshake that's 100 percent worth a drive to Philly for St. Paddy's Day. But don't snooze on this sugary thing of beauty, it's only a seasonal menu item!

Craftsman Row Saloon is located at 112 S. 8th St., Philadelphia PA.

