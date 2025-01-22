If you're anything like me, you love a good parade.

I'll be the one cheering, clapping, waving, singing, and dancing as the bands and floats go by.

There are many St. Patrick's Day parades in NJ in 2025

St. Patrick's Day Parade season is upon us, so you'll want to save the dates for the area parades.

You know what they say, everyone's a little Irish on St. Patrick's Day, right?

Get your green ready because in New Jersey, March is a month filled with fun as parades happen all over the state.

From the city streets of Newark to the shore towns, St. Patrick's Day parades are everywhere, and you don't want to miss them.

C'mon, admit it, New Jersey knows how to party for St. Patrick's Day.

It's time to find your shamrock earrings and temporary tattoos, and get ready to hear the bagpipes.

Newark is celebrating 90 years of its St. Patrick's Day Parade

Some parades in New Jersey are been marching for many years, like the one in Newark, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

Some parades are smaller, but no less festive. Whether big or small, they all have one thing in common: they’re a ton of fun.

There will be bagpipers, bands, and community groups participating

Marching bands will be taking part from all over, bagpipers rocking their kilts, through the streets, and community groups showing off their spirit.

If you're bringing your kids, bring a bag of some sort, there's usually candy thrown into the crowd along the parade routes.

I'm sure there will be plenty of green beer in paradegoers hands as well.

If you're looking for the best spot or spots to celebrate, I've got you covered with a list of the St. Patrick’s Day parades across New Jersey for 2025.

Whether you're in North Jersey, Central Jersey, or down South, there's sure to be a parade near you.

So mark your calendars, text your friends and family, and get ready to have some St. Patrick’s Day fun in the Garden State.

Keep reading for the list of 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parades in New Jersey.