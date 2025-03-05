It's almost time. Get your green ready.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) is one of the most fun and festive events in the area.

Everyone is a little Irish on parade day.

If you're planning on being at the parade and celebrating the holiday with thousands of other parade goers, there are some things you need to know.

Hamilton Township's St. Patrick's Day Parade is March 8, 2025

The parade date this year will allow for some pre-holiday fun. It will be on Saturday, March 8.

The parade starts at 1pm.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Nottingham Fire House.

It is located at 200 Mercer Street, at 12:30 pm. The parade itself will begin at 1pm.

What is the parade route?

The parade kicks off from Nottingham Fire House (200 Mercer Street). It follows Mercer Street towards Nottingham Way, turns right onto Nottingham Way, and follows Nottingham Way to Shady Lane.

Who is the Grand Marshal?

The Grand Marshal of the 2025 Hamilton St. Patrick's Day Parade is Todd Faulkner.

Faulkner and his wife, Maureen, are the owners of the iconic Tir na nOg Irish pub in Trenton. They bought it from the family of Billy Briggs in 2012 and are very involved in the community.

Who is the 2025 Miss St. Patrick?

Notre Dame High School senior, Riley Carr is this year's Miss St. Patrick.

Carr is the President of the Notre Dame Student Government, an athlete, a peer leader, and is involved in many charity groups throughout the community.

What's the weather going to be like?

The weather is looking good, as of today (Wednesday). Expect a mix of sun and clouds, breezy, with a high temperature close to 50 degrees. No rain in the forecast. I would dress to stay warm, though.

Is there a rain date?

If for some reason the weather drastically changes and there is a need to postpone the parade, the rain date is March 22.

Have fun. I'll see you out there.

