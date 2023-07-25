UPDATE: This Bakery in Marlton Is Taking a Bit Longer Than Expected to Open – But There’s Good News!

South Jersey is about to get even sweeter!

Remember when we told you about Sunflour Bakeshop coming to Marlton? They're a bakery specializing in made-from-scratch cakes and pastries, and they're set to open a their new location at 300 E Greentree Rd, in the former location of Randolph's Bakery. Earlier this past spring, they were expected to open late this summer.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

They just posted an update on their social media page - They're still opening! It's just taking a bit longer than expected.

Take a look at their Facebook post down below:

According to the post, construction is taking a little longer than expected, so they may not make that projected late summer date, but there is good news!

The new bakery will have an espresso bar, a seating area, and a space dedicated to wedding cake tasting! Fancy!

Once they move into their new Marlton location, they'll be closing up shop at their Mount Laurel location at 3131 NJ-38. Their last day operating there will be July 29.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Once they're all set up, we'll be in for a sweet treat! Sunflour Bakeshop offers custom, special ocassion cakes and cupcakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, brownies, scones, pies, chocolates, macarons and more of so many different varieties and flavors.

It's hard to get over how beautiful some of the custom cakes are. Look how gorgeous! Again, all homemade from scratch.

Once the new location is open, you can hit them up for your next special event like a birthday or wedding! Or just because!

So yummy and pretty! We'll keep an eye for when they announce their grand opening date. In the meantime, you can follow them on Instagram @sunflourbakeshop.

10 Best Mercer County Bagel Shops, Ranked Did your go-to bagel shop in Mercer County, NJ make the list?