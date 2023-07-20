It's finally happening!

Have you driven by the old Marlton Diner lately? It won't be so "old" anymore pretty soon, because construction to turn the once-retro building into the township's newest weed dispensary is officially underway!

For some context, here's what the diner, located at 781 Rte 70 W, looked like in April 2023, untouched for several months.

Last fall, the empty building was finally approved by the Evesham Township planning board to be transformed into Enlighten Health and Wellness . After having sat abandoned and fenced off for several months, this was a significant turn of events for a building that may have otherwise been demolished.

And now the site is buzzing with activity!

If you haven't caught a glimpse of the progress they're making, take a look at these pictures from Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham!'The "Marlton Diner" sign is down! Quite a sight after such a long time!

And remember those blue awnings? Stripped away and gone.

How long will it take for Enlighten Wellness construction to finish?

According to previous reports, the entire process is expected to take about 6 months.

Once it's done, it'll be completely unrecognizable. Here's a sneak peek of artist renderings of what the interior will look like when it's done. From the looks of it, it'll be bigger than other local dispensaries. The renderings look so sleek and stunning! Check out the post down below!

Are you getting excited? As someone who grew up visiting the Marlton Diner, it's nice to see it transformed instead of demolished. With the legal cannabis industry still booming in New Jersey, hopefully it'll bring more revenue to the township.

We've been following the trajectory of this project for about a year now, so we'll definitely keep you posted on updates!

