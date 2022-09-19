I personally love seeing different art shows popping up around the area and there’s one that you need to make your way out to this weekend.

There are hundreds of small business owners and local artists that you don’t even know exist because it’s not easy to just get your business on a billboard. Shining light on local artists and businesses is so important and the New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival is doing just that.

That’s why, it’s so important that we keep these types of events alive so that local artists can get the exposure they deserve, but may not always be accessible to them. The official name for this event is the New Hope’s Annual Outdoor Juried Arts and Crafts Festival.

It happens every year and this year there are so many areas of arts and crafts that are being represented when you come out to the festival on September 24 through the 25.

The art festival is completely free of charge and you’ll see pieces from local artists, so if you’re an art buff you’ll love this! According to visitbuckscounty.com, a crowd of about 10,000 visitors will be making their way in and out of this festival throughout the entirety of the weekend.

If you’re interested in checking this out, the New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival are happening this coming weekend, September 24 and 25 at New Hope-Solebury High School. The event is from 10 am to 6 pm so make your way out to support these local artists!

Here Are The Top 10 Hot Dog Spots in Central Jersey According to Yelp.com! Hot Dog!