Sweet Gourmet Bakery Opens in Princeton Shopping Center Today

Sweet Gourmet, a popular bake to order local bakery, has officially opened its very first storefront in the Princeton Shopping Center, according to Facebook. How exciting. I can't wait to stop in and check it out.

I've been following Sweet Gourmet for a while now on Facebook, after friends turned me onto it, and every post makes my mouth water. I'm not kidding.

A few weeks ago I read the Owner/Pastry Chef, Karen Ambrose's, announcement saying, "HUGE NEWS! I'm opening a storefront in just a few short weeks. It wasn't something I was looking for but when the perfect opportunity comes - you have to grab it. I've had a team of family and friends helping me get this space ready for you and I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve done. Check back to see some pictures of the new space as we get ready for opening day!"

Well, opening day is here (Friday, July 2nd). Look at all those goodies. What will you try first? If you're headed to a 4th of July celebration this weekend pick something up to bring with you. You're sure to wow your friends.

Sweet Gourmet already had space in the Princeton North Shopping Center. The sweet shop ran out of The Cucina, which offers commercial kitchen rentals and cooking and baking classes. Click here for more information.

For more information on Sweet Gourmet, the products offered, and to order online, click here. Just an FYI, because of all the prep work that went into opening the new storefront, there are no more orders being accepted for July. They are now booking custom orders for August and later.

The Princeton North Shopping Center is located on State Road in Princeton, NJ.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.