Popular local boutique bakery, Sweet Gourmet, is getting its own storefront in Princeton, according to Facebook.

This is exciting. I've only ever seen the sweets of Sweet Gourmet on Facebook, but, now I'll be able to browse the new location, which is coming soon, in the Princeton North Shopping Center. Who doesn't love

Karen Ambrose, the Owner and Pastry Chef of Sweet Gourmet, made the announcement a few days ago, saying, "HUGE NEWS! I'm opening a storefront in just a few short weeks. It wasn't something I was looking for but when the perfect opportunity comes - you have to grab it. I've had a team of family and friends helping me get this space ready for you and I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve done. Check back to see some pictures of the new space as we get ready for opening day!"

Sweet Gourmet already had space in the Princeton North Shopping Center. The sweet shop currently runs out of The Cucina, which offers commercial kitchen rentals and cooking and baking classes. Click here for more information.

For more information on Sweet Gourmet, the products offered, and to order online, click here. Just an FYI, because of all the prep work that's going into opening the new storefront, there are no more orders being accepted for the rest of June and July. They are now booking custom orders for August and later.

I'll let you know when the Grand Opening will be. I can't wait to go in and buy some of the cookies, cupcakes, and more of what I've seen on Facebook, right on the spot.

This is perfect for when a sweets craving hits. Lol.

The Princeton North Shopping Center is located on State Road in Princeton.

