Oh, you're going to love this. My friends at Mercer Eats are reporting that taim mediterranean kitchen is opening it's first New Jersey location in Princeton this summer.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because it's based close by in New York City and has 8 locations. Serious Eats named taim's falaffel the best in New York City and said its Sabich sandwich was one of the best sandwiches they've ever eaten. It was also named one of the Top 50 restaurants in New York by Zagat. That's pretty impressive.

The award-winning restaurant plans to open in the Princeton Shopping Center on June 9th. It will offer catering too. If you like Middle Eastern food, you'll love taim. They serve "pitas, bowls, salads, and mezze that are made from scratch everyday," according to the shopping center's website.

Taim means "tasty" in Hebrew. Look at this. This certainly looks tasty. Oh my gosh, my mouth is watering.

And this...wow. taim prides itself on being healthy, easy and fun.

Hungry? You'll want to try this too.

Mercer Eats quotes Princeton Shopping Center's website as saying, "Since the beginning, we've gathered the best ingredients, spices and time-honored techniques of Mediterranean cooking and brought them together for the most delicious dinner, lunch or quick bite you can get anywhere...a feast of flavors, made freshly, just for you.

Want FREE hummus and pita? Click here or download their app to join the rewards program.

To check out the menu, catering options, locations, and more, click here.

The Princeton Shopping Center is located at 301 North Harrison Street in Princeton.

Here is the Most Expensive Apartment in Princeton NJ Note that this is the most expensive apartment in Princeton NJ advertised by Apartments.com as of early May 2022.

You'll Find No Frivolity in This $1.5M Modernist Home in Princeton NJ For the no-nonsense, environmentally conscious minimalist in you, you've gotta check out this cutting edge, ultra-modern home that just went on the market in Princeton NJ.