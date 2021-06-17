Wegmans Announces Data Breach

Attention Wegmans shoppers. Your personal information may have been compromised, according to WHCU.

Wegmans revealed yesterday that back in April the databases they use to store your personal info like your name, address, and phone number were “inadvertently left open to potential outside access.” Uh-oh.

Luckily, your credit card numbers and Social Security number were safe, the article states.

When Wegmans found out about the data breach, the company immediately started working with a forensics firm.

So, what do you do, if you have a Wegmans account, like I do? Wegmans recommends you change your password on Wegmans.com, and any other websites that you may use that same password. Ugh. What a hassle.

These data breaches are becoming all too common these days. I feel like it affects me often. Not many people use cash anymore, sticking to their credit cards, Apple Pay, etc.

Thankfully, in this case, credit card numbers were protected, but, in many cases, they're not protected, and are exposed.

There are so many ways someone can get ahold of you credit card number these days...it's scary. I've had my card "hacked" several times. It's the worst feeling when you get that alert from your bank or you open your banking app and see charges there that are definitely not yours. Yikes.

I've always gotten my money back, but, it's nerve-wracking. Then, you have to wait for a new card to arrive in the mail...which seems like forever. Like I said, it's a hassle.

Back to Wegmans, don't forget to change your Wegmans.com password and any other places where you use that password.

Wegmans has local stores in Princeton (Nassau Park), Mt. Laurel, Cherry Hill, and King of Prussia.

Hopefully, you will not be affected.

