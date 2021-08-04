Wawa May Owe You Money, Here’s How To Claim Yours

Wawa has agreed to settle a huge class action lawsuit brought over a massive data breach that potentially affected tens of millions of customers.

A federal judge has signed off on a preliminary agreement on a settlement involving as many as 22 million Wawa customers who used a credit or debit card at a Wawa location anywhere in the United States between March 4, 2019 and December 12, 2019.

When the company announced the data breach, it was revealed customers personal credit card information may have been compromised.

Under terms of the settlement, Wawa has agreed to give a $5 gift card to anyone that can "attest that they spent at least some time monitoring their payment card" as a result of the data breach.

The amount of compensation goes up if you can prove you suffered actual damages. If you can prove you had a fraudulent charge on your card after the data breach, Wawa has agreed to give you a $15 gift card. If you can demonstrate actual out-of-pocket losses as a result of the breach, Wawa has agreed to cash payments up to $500.

However, don't plan on getting that gift card anytime soon. There are some details still to be worked out, and the judge must give final approval. A hearing is not scheduled until January, 2022.

Once the final settlement is approved, Wawa says they will post notices in all their stores with the details on how to obtain a gift card or file an actual claim for damages.

