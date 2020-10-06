Take a Virtual Ghost Tour in Moorestown

The Historical Society of Moorestown announced on its website that its annual ghost tour will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Society says that it will offer virtual tours using Zoom.

The virtual Ghost Tours will take place on 2 different nights and according to the Society, each night will feature different stories.

The Historical Society of Moorestown's first tour will happen on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7pm and will be titled "Ghosts and Mysteries of East Main Street". The Society promises tales involving Stokes Hill, the Greenlawn Cemetery, and other Moorestown properties.

The second tour will happen one week later, on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7pm and will be titled "Ghosts and Mysteries of Chester Avenue". The Historical Society says this tour will feature "a dead Moorestown constable, an old tavern, and a visit to the old Moorestown jail."

Those interested in viewing the tours via Zoom can register online. The cost is $10 per tour, per device and can be paid using a credit card, debit card, or PayPal.

According to its website, the Historical Society of Moorestown is "an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 organization" that formed in 1969 with the goal of "providing opportunities for the community to learn about the past and further understand and appreciate the history of Moorestown and the surrounding area."

The Historical Society's headquarters is located at the Smith-Cadbury Mansion on High Street in Moorestown.

