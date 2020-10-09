Boo! Check Out These Ghost Tours in Our Area

Halloween is just a few weeks away and what better way to get into the spirit of the season than to literally take a tour where you can hear about spirits.

One of the great things about living in New Jersey and Pennsylvania is the history of this area...and with that history comes a lot of great ghost stories.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia Ghost Tours feature nightly tours that allow guests to "discover the secrets hidden in the shadows of America's most historic and most haunted city"

The tours depart from Signers' Garden at 5th & Chestnut and visit sites in Independence Park, Old City, and Society Hill.

For information on tour times, prices and more, click here.

NEW HOPE, PA

Adhkent Thomas Jeffrey Ghost Tours has been escorting guests around the haunted areas of New Hope for 39 years. This year due to COVID-19, the ghost tour company says it is requiring reservations and is limiting tour sizes to no more than 20 people. Face masks are also required.

Tours happen throughout October at 7:30pm, 7:45pm and 8:00pm. To make a reservation, call 215-348-1598 and for more info, click here.

CAPE MAY, NJ

According to capemaymac.org, "Cape May is one of the most haunted towns you'll ever visit."

There are currently 4 different ghost tours offered in the popular shore town.

The Magic & Mystery House Tour

The Gloomy Apparition Tour

The Graveyards, Ghosts and Mansion Combo Tour

The Ghosts of Cape May Trolley Tour

Prices vary for each tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

VIRTUAL TOUR

The Historical Society of Moorestown will be doing 2 virtual ghost tours this year. Click here for more info.