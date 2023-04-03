Boy, there have been a lot of changes at Target lately. The latest change has some customers mad at their favorite store, according to the Kitchn.

Following in Walmart's footsteps and some state and local rules, Target will soon be charging you for bags for your pick up or drive up orders. I know, I can hear some gasps.

Don't worry, it's not a ton of money, but many Target fans don't like it.

Get our free mobile app

There will be a surcharge of $1 for 10 bags automatically added to your order. You'll start to see it on app orders and website orders soon. After you do the math, it's 10 cents per bag.

I know what you're thinking, what if you don't use all 10 bags? The article says, "the final order invoice will be adjusted to reflect the correct amount, but the changes will not appear on the app."

You'll be given the option to decline bags when you pick up your order. If you do, then you'll be given a refund on the card you used to make the purchase. It would be nice if you could decline the bags and not be charged at all, but, you won't be able to do that.

If you're wondering why the change, Target is always trying to be environmentally conscious and this is the next step by trying to use less plastic bags and more reusable ones.

Target fans are disappointed by yet another price hike, even though not a big one. Our wallets have definitely taken a hit lately.

You can avoid the fee by going into the store and shopping instead of using Target's pick up or drive up service, but, if you're anything like me, that will end up costing you even more.

I love everything I see in Target. I swear stuff jumps into my cart. Haha. I go in for like one or two things and spend $100. You can relate, can't you?

Target recently announced two other major changes. Click here for the details.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.