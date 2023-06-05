Hope you're hungry. It's that time of year once again. The Taste of Trenton Restaurant Crawl 2023 is this weekend.

It kicks off Friday, June 9th and runs through Sunday, June 11th. Bring your appetite.

Over 30 restaurants are participating so text your friends and tell them to join you for this awesome event. Your taste buds won't want to miss it. Plus, they've expanded the tour hours this year. Keep reading for all the details.

You'll go on on a self-guided tour of the participating restaurants in New Jersey's capital city. Trenton has quite the reputation for the amazing food options.

You foodies will love this. You'll enjoy so many different types of cuisine: Costa Rican, Polish, Guatemalan, Dominican, Venezuelan, as well as classic African-American food, BBQ, and a New Orleans flair, according to the Taste Trenton website.

There are over 10 NEW restaurants on the Taste Trenton Restaurant Crawl this year. For the latest list of participating restaurants, click here.

In its 7th season, this year's restaurant crawl will have expanded hours so you can enjoy breakfast at some of the featured restaurants.

As in previous years, you'll buy a wristband that will entitle you and your friends to special discounts and deals throughout the weekend.

Bernard McMullan, coordinator for Taste Trenton says, "We believe that getting people to cross the thresholds of restaurants is very important. The tour guides people to the restaurants; the reduced price samples mean guests are not concerned about dropping a lot of money on something they don't like; and, the restaurant has the chance to make these guests return visitors."

You've got your plans for this weekend! Enjoy! You'll love it.

For more details on how to buy a wristband and more, click here.

