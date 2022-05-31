Taste Trenton Restaurant Crawl Kicks Off June 10th

Attention foodies. I've got great news. I just got a press release that Taste Trenton is coming soon. Invite your friends to join you for this awesome event.

Save the dates and your appetite. You'll be enjoying some of the very best food around. If you haven't heard of it before, Taste Trenton is a restaurant crawl that will happening over 3 days, from June 10th through June 12th.

There are almost 40 restaurants participating in the fun this year, 11 either newly opened or new to the tour. You'll go on a self-guided tour and become a "food tourist" in our capital city, which is filled with fabulous food.

As in previous years, you'll buy a wristband for either $7 per day, or $10 for the weekend and you'll receive an online guide of all the participating restaurants (address, contact info, website, type of cuisine, and whether or not they serve alcohol) plus, access to tasting menus of the restaurants' specialties at a special price throughout the city all weekend long.

A new feature of Taste Trenton this year is breakfast. Yum. Six of the restaurants on the tour will serve a special breakfast. You can sit, fuel up for the day with some coffee and plan your tour.

Taste Trenton coordinator, Bernard McMullan, says, "Our goal is to introduce Trenton's amazing restaurant far to as many people as possible. We are giving people an excuse to try out a new place, to taste an unfamiliar cuisine, or simply showing off Trenton to friends who relish eating in a food-friendly town."

For more information and to buy wristbands, click here

Have fun.

