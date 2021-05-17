Taste of Trenton Restaurant Crawl Back for 2021
After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, Taste Trenton is making a comeback for 2021, according to Planet Princeton.
Save the dates and your appetite. You're going to be enjoying some of the very best food around. If you haven't heard of it before, Taste Trenton is a restaurant crawl that will take place over 3 days, Friday, June 11th - Sunday, June 13th. You'll wear a wristband, which will give you access to food specials/discounts at restaurants throughout the city.
There will be so many different types of food to try. Get your tastebuds ready for Costa Rican, Venezuelan, Dominican, and Guatemalan cuisine. There are also BBQ restaurants (1911 Smokehouse is fabulous), classic African-American eateries, and those with a New Orleans flair, according to Taste Trenton's website.
Planet Princeton is reporting thirty Trenton restaurants are taking part in this fun event, so, like I said, I'd save your appetite if I were you. Lol. Wristbands are only $10 and will go on sale Monday, May 24th online, or you can buy them in person, at the Taste Trenton 2021 Welcome Table at Artworks (Stockton Street between Front and Market Streets in the Mill Hill Historic District of Trenton). If you order your wristband online, you'll pick it up from Artworks too, plus, get a guidebook for all of the restaurants, telling you where each restaurant is, and the featured food special. Your wristband is good all weekend long.
Special note...on Saturday only, there will be free transportation for those attending from the welcome table at Artworks to the restaurants in the Chambersburg section of the city.
For more information, including an interactive map, click here.
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.
Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.