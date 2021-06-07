Taste Trenton 2021 is Happening and Here are the Restaurants You Can Eat at for CHEAP

Make sure you go with an empty stomach; Taste Trenton 2021 is on! This year’s lineup consists of 34 restaurants with six of them being newly opened since the last Taste Trenton, which took place in 2019. According to NJ.com, this year’s three day event will go from Friday, June 11th to Sunday, June 13th. Wristbands are $7 a pop for one day and $10 for a three-day entry. Wristbands can be purchased either online or in person. To pick up wristbands and a guidebook, head to ArtWorks, 19 Everett Alley. For all you newbies, the tour is self-guided. Diners drive from one restaurant to another, trying cuisines from Costa Rican and Georgian, to Dominican and good old barbecue.

Coordinator of Taste Trenton, Bernard McMullan, says that the goal of this annual event is to introduce the eateries and the community members with one another in an inexpensive way. According to NJ.com, Taste Trenton started in 2015 and was originally a one day event, but after more restaurants and hungry people participated, the event became a three day affair. Check out this year’s lineup starting with the six new restaurants:

● El Catador Bar & Grill

● Mi Ranchito

● North Side Café

● Restaurante El Buen Sazon

● 3 Sisters

● Tracey’s Kitchen

Other participating restaurants:

● 1911 Smoke House BBQ

● Best Shawarma Georgian Food

● Big Easy Of Trenton

● Braulio’s Bakery

● Casdeluna Restaurant

● Cooper’s Riverview

● Dubai Restaurant and Lounge

● El Chapin Family Restaurants No. 1 and 2

● El Manantial Restaurant

● El Potrillo Restaurant

● Food Bar and Grill

● Frankyes Restaurant/Bar

● Fuente Del Buen Gusto Latin Bakery

● Gyro Express

● Hummingbird

● Ila Mae’s Restaurant

● Just Steaks

● La Cabana Bakeshop & Restaurant

● La Chapinita

● La Parilla Restaurant

● Mill Hill Saloon

● One Up One Down Coffee

● Restaurante el Buen Sazon

● Royal Cake Creations

● Sabor Latino Bar/Restaurant

● Sunrise Luncheonette

● Tikal Restaurant & Lounge

● Tir na Nog

● Zona Gallo