She’s one of the biggest artists on the planet right now, and we’ve been waiting for her return to Philadelphia for quite a while. The good news? It’s finally here!

Tate McRae will bring her Think Later tour to the Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann in Philly on Wednesday, August 14th for a TOTALLY sold out show.

From setlist to parking info to details about the opening acts, we’ve put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s concert:

What Time is Tate McRae’s Concert in Philadelphia?

The “show” begins at 7:30, according to the event listings. However, we know that actual set times for artists will vary so we have more insight on when Tate will perform down below.

What Time Do Doors Open for the Tate McRae Concert in Philadelphia?

Doors will open at 6:30, the venue says.

Is There An Opening Act for Tate McRae’s Concert in Philadelphia?

Yes, the concert will feature Presley Regier taking the stage as an opening act on Wednesday night before Tate’s performance.

What Time Will Take McRae Perform at The Mann in Philadelphia?

Per our best guesstimates, we think that Tate will hit the stage around 9:05 p.m. it looks like. We analyzed Tate’s recent shows in Toronto and Minneapolis on sites like Setlist.fm, the Tate McRae Reddit, and more.

Having said that — performance times are ALWAYS subject to change. So do not cut it too close to the getting to your seat because you won’t want to miss any of the show.

NOTE: It's rain or shine event, but severe weather (like thunderstorms) can always affect set times.

What is the Setlist for Tate McRae’s Philadelphia Concert?

We dug into the set list for Tate’s recent shows, and we can tell you we’re REALLY excited for Wednesday’s show.

We know, however, that not everyone actually wants to look at a setlist ahead of time. So we’ve gone ahead and posted those details here. You can click here to view it, but we should warn you that it kinda contains some spoilers.

Though, if you’re anything like me… you like to plan your bathroom breaks.

Are Tickets Still Available for Tate McRae’s Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tivckets to See Tate McRae in Philadelphia?

The show is sold out as of the time we’re publishing this article. However, we’ve heard that some venues release tickets on the day of the show as availability changes. Though, it’s definitely NOT a guarantee. You can continue to visit the Ticketmaster page by clicking here.

We should also tell you that Wednesday’s concert is a general admission show.

Many of the resale sites have tickets available. Though, we’ll warn you… they’re quite expensive.

We've got links right here for you, though!

Here’s a breakdown (and links) to what we found online:

You should always use safe practices when purchasing resale concert tickets.

How Much Does Parking Cost at the Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann?

Parking is FREE at the Mann Center. The main parking entrance is at Belmont & Montgomery (other entrances are located South Concourse or 52nd Street). Parking is on the grass.

Traffic can be VERY heavy in the area of the Mann, however. We’ve seen it our selves with traffic delays on the streets surrounding the venue totaling over 30 minutes right before a show.

PRO-TIP! Your GPS doesn’t always pick up on the increased traffic time right around the venue. So I highly recommend that you pack extra time (no matter what your GPS says).

How Do You Get the Mann Center on Public Transit?

Earlier this summer, I rode SEPTA’s loop bus to the Mann Center for the first time. And I have to say: it was the BEST way to go to the venue.I LOVE going there!

It departs at 19th and Locust and makes seven stops on the way to the Mann. Stops include Broad & Locust, 15th & JFK, and more. You can view a full timetable for the show here.

What is the Bag Policy at the Mann for Tate McRae’s Concert 2024?

Bags must be 12”x6”x12” or smaller for the show. You can view more of the restrictions at the Mann here.

Are Lawn Chairs Allowed for the Tate McRae Concert in Philadelphia?

Outside law chairs are NOT permitted at the Mann. If you’re going to the show, though, have a GREAT time! We’ve been hearing how incredible Tate has been on this tour. I saw her last year and she took my breath away with her performance.

How about going to another show in the area? Here's a list!

