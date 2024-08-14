It's finally here! Tate McRae will be in Philadelphia on Wednesday (August 14), and we cannot wait for the SOLD. OUT. SHOW.

She's been making headlines with her 'Think Later' tour for how awesome it's been.

If you're lucky enough to be going to one of the hottest concerts of the entire summer... you of course have some questions, right?

Though, on the day of a show we always have last-minute question, right? Like what time does the concert ACTUALLY start, and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging around on the web, and thanks to some stalking of sites like Setlist.fm, Reddit Tate McRae and searching on X.com, we figured out the answers to those questions.

If you're wondering what time the doors will open or the baggage policy for a show at The Met, we've got that here for you too.

What is Tate McRae's Setlist for Philly?

Some people like to be surprised by a setlist at a show. Personally, I am NOT one of them. I need to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.

Here's what we think her setlist will be tonight (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Hurt my feelings

Uh oh

What’s your problem

Feel like shit

iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM Jingle Ball 2021 - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Calgary

Stay done

Messier

Cut my hair

Rubberband

CLICK HERE: INSIDER GUIDE - Tate McRae in Philly

The BRIT Awards 2024 - Show Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images loading...

Exes

Guilty conscience

We’re not alike

She’s all I wanna be

You broke me first

Tate McRae Performs At The Greek Theatre Getty Images loading...

Run for the hills

Grave

10:35

MORE SHOW INFO: Tate McRae in Philly, Concert FAQ

And that raises the question... is there an encore? And if so, what's her encore song? Keep scrolling to see!

Tate McRae Performs At The Greek Theatre Getty Images loading...

Encore:

Greedy

Tate last performed in Philly last year at the Fillmore and it was INCREDIBLE. She's definitely 2024's IT girl!