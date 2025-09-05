Tate McRae is returning to Philadelphia once again, and this time it's sure to be her biggest show in town (to date). She's performed at the Fillmore and Skyline Stage, and tomorrow night she'll perform at the newly renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena before a totally sold out crowd. If you don't know what that venue is it's formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.

It's a VERY sold out show. So there is a LOT of demand for this show too, of course. If you'r reading this on 94.5 PST on Friday, listen to win tickets right now!

From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Tate McRae's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 7:30 p.m, according to the official concert listing.

Of course, show's don't "start' on time. We have more insights about the actual set times for Tate (and others) on Saturday night.

Is There An Opening Act for Tate McRae's 'Miss Posessive' 2025 Concert in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Yes, there is an opening act on this tour. Zara Larsson is the opening act on this tour for Tate.

Zara should hit the stage right around 7:30 p.m. her set will be about 45 minutes and should wrap up no later than 8:15 p.m.

What Time Will Tate McRae Perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia?

As for Tate, we expect her the big stage around 8:55 p.m. She's come out as early as 8:45 in some cities, and as late as 9:05. So don't be late!

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

If you're wondering how long she will stay on stage? We expect her performance set to wrap up around 10:30 p.m.



Set times are always subject to change, so it's always a good idea to be in your seat with a few extra minutes to spare. Performance can start late OR early for any number of reasons. So don't be tailgating at XFinity Live! for too long before the show or you may miss the start of the concert.

What Is the Setlist for Tate McRae's Concert in Philly?

OK. So we LOVE to know what a setlist will look like BEFORE a show starts. So we dug into Tate McRae's previous dates to see what we can expect in Philly on September 6, 2025.

However, we also know that many people like to be surprised and don't want to see that information ahead of time. So we posted that info inside another article on our website. You can just click HERE to view Tate McRae's setlist for Philadelphia 2025.

Are Tickets Still Available for Tate McRae's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Tate McRae n Philadelphia?

As of publish time the show is completely sold out via the Xfinity Mobile Arena and Ticketmaster.com. However, tickets sometimes drop on the day of a show so it may be worth checking back on Saturday. Refresh their site a few times if you're looking for face value tickets (though nothing is ever guaranteed).

Tickets are also available on some resale websites. It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Tate McRae Concert at the Xfinity Mobile Arena Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

General parking in advance is $40, and it's expected to cost the same on the day of the show.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Xfinity Mobile Arena does not accept any cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 2 p.m. for an evening concert.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

Xfinity Mobile Arena Parking in Philadelphia

Will the Stadium Complex in South Philly Be Busy on Wednesday?

If you're heading to the show, there's some good news and bad news.

The good news? There are no other major events planned in the complex Wednesday night. Neither the Eagles nor Phillies will be playing in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Getty Images

However, with an evolving SEPTA train schedule (and lingering cutbacks), plan on crowded trains and more cars in the area.

What is the Bag Policy at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for Tate McRae's Concert 2025?

The Xfinity Mobile Arena prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Xfinity Mobile Arena's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed Inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena for Tate McRae's Concert in 2025?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection. You may want to measure your bag in advance.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.