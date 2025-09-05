SPOILERS AHEAD: Tate McRae&#8217;s Setlist For Philadelphia in September 2025

Tate McRae became a household name back in 2020 when her hit song "you broke me first" topped the charts. Since then she's performed across Philly (including concerts at the Fillmore and The Mann). But this weekend will mark Tate's BIGGEST Philly show yet, as she is set to perform before a sold-out crowd at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday night (September 6).

That's the arena formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center. It is legit one of this year's BIGGEST shows.

What Is Tate McRae's Setlist for Philadelphia?

If you're heading to the show, We have more info about parking, set times, and more posted for you here.

Alright, let's get to the setlist for Tate McRae's concert in Philly:

Tate McRae in Philly Set 1:

  • Miss Possessive
  • No I'm not in love
  • 2 hands
  • guilty conscience

Tate McRae in Philly Set 2:

  • Purple lace bra
  • Like I do
  • uh oh
  • Dear god
  • Siren Sounds

Tate McRae in Philly Set 3 (B Stage):

  • Greenlight
  • Nostalgia
  • that way / One Day / feel like s* (on piano)
  • you broke me first
  • run for the hills

  • exes
  • bloodonmyhands
  • she's all I wanna be
  • Revolving Door
  • It's ok I'm ok

Tate McRae in Philly Encore:

  • Just Keep Watching
  • Sports car
  • greedy

