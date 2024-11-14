Tate McRae’s ‘Miss Possessive World Tour Hits Philadelphia on September 6; Listen to Win Tickets

This is going to be one of 2025's biggest concerts, and we're ALREADY counting down to till the big show.

Have you heard?!

One of our favorite starts is coming back to Philly for her biggest show EVER in town.

Tate McRae is bringing The Miss Possessive Tour to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Saturday, September 6, 2024.

And, yes, we've got your chance to win tickets BEFORE you can buy them. Keep scrolling to find out how to win.

LiveNation LiveNation loading...

Tate will be joined by special guest Zara Larson for the concert, which is going to be one of 2025's BIGGEST concerts of the ENTIRE year.

Tate McRae Tickets Go on Sale Friday (November 22)

Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday (November 22) at 11 am by clicking here.

But you can register for an artist presale on her website by clicking here. Hurry though, presale registration closes on Monday.

Tate also announced that her third studio album, which is titled So Close to What, will drop on February 21, and she just dropped a brand new song, 2 Hands.

Which, by the way, we already LOVE this song.

Listen to Win Tate McRae Tickets with 94.5 PST

You know we love a good party at 94.5 PST so we've got YOUR tickets saved for you before you can even buy them. We gave you a pair of tickets soon as we announced the show, and now we've got MORE tickets saved up for you!

Get our free mobile app

Winning these tickets is super easy. Just listen to the Big Show with Big Rob all week (November 18 through November 22) when 94.5 PST goes commercial-free at 3.

He'll have your chance to win live on the radio sometime that hour as he plays an hour of non-stop hit music.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva Composite via Getty Images & Canva loading...

Download the 94.5 PST app so you can listen live & have your chance to win!

Good luck from the station that's sending you to one of 2025's HOTTEST concerts before you can even by tickets... 94.5 PST!