If you saw a Shakira concert in NJ last week, the New Jersey Health Department has a warning for you.

Shakira was in East Rutherford, NJ for two sold-out concerts last week (one on Thursday night and another on Friday night). But this warning only applies to people who attended Thursday night’s show (May 15).

NJ's Health Department Ofers More Info About Measles Exposure

That’s when officials say that a “non-New Jersey resident” attended the show and was infected with the disease.

The infected person wasn't diagnosed until after the concert,but they were contagious during the concert, officials say.

What are the Symptoms of Measles?

As a result, they’re urging anyone who was in attendance (including parents) to be aware of the symptoms of the dangerous virus.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears three to five days after symptoms begin.

In this case, if you were infected by the virus at the concert, you could develop your first symptoms as late as June 6, according to health officials.

Vaccines do offer strong protection, but there’s no specific treatment for measles. The World Health Organization calls it “highly infectious,” but also “very preventable.”

Officials haven’t said where the infected person sat or how they traveled to and from the show. In fact, they didn’t even confirm what state the person is from.

Measles Cases Continue to Rise Nationwide

Meanwhile, this case comes as part of a recent increase in cases across the nation.

In Texas alone, 722 people have tested positive so far this year. Two unvaccinated children have died from the disease since late February.

Across the country there have been at least 1,032 cases reported (via the New York Times).

What To Do If You were Exposed to Measles in NJ?

If you were at the show and start feeling any symptoms, don’t just walk into a doctor’s office for an evaluation.

You should instead call your doctor or the New Jersey Department of Health first. That'll help keep the risk of spreading a little better, they say.