This spring has certainly brought plenty of rain to our area. And today has been no exception. So it's a question on everyone's mind in and around MetLife Stadium:

Will Wednesday's Rain Affect The Beyoncé Concert at MetLife Stadium?

In short, it's not likely that tonight's rainy forecast will have any major effect on tonight's Beyoncé concert.

Tonight's show, by the way, is Queen Bey's fourth of a RECORD-SETTING five show run at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

And tonight's show won't even be her first rainy show this year in Jersey. Just last Thursday, she performed to a drenched crowd (but she never missed a beat) during that rain storm.

So if you're going to the show tonight (Wednesday, May 28), here's what you can expect:

What's the Forecast For East Rutherford, NJ During the Beyoncé Concert?

We'll still have periods of rain and drizzle in the area all evening, according to 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

In fact, the National Weather Service says the area could see as much as a half inch MORE of rain this evening.

It'll be fairly chilly too with low temperatures forecast around 57 degrees tonight.

So what does all of that mean? What happens next?

What You Need to Know About Rain & Beyoncé in NJ

Major concert tours are not typically affected by rain unless it's severe in nature (like with lightning or winds) that would pose a danger to the performers and the crowd.

In this case, neither of them are likely, 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow explains.

"The risk of severe weather Wednesday evening is low, but it will likely still be wet during the show," he tells us.

The good news?

Rain may be tapering off toward the end of the concert for your ride home.

In the meantime, pack your poncho because we should tell you umbrellas are NOT allowed inside MetLife Stadium. You can check out a full list of rules and regulations here.