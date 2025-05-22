It all starts tonight. Beyoncé is bringing the Cowboy Carter Tour the New York City / New Jersey area for an incredible five night run.

However, the weather forecast has been rainy for much of the day on Thursday (May 22).

So how likely is it to rain tonight during the show? AND what happens if it rains during tonight’s concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ? We've got it all posted for you below.

First, let's start with an actual look at the forecast – then we'll dig into if that means there are any possible effects on the show.

Thursday's New Jersey Weather Forecast: Rain Likely

Rain is likely all day on Thursday, but there are a few glimmers of hope in the forecast.

During the daytime hours we could see up to a half inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. This is all part of the larger system making its way through the area with on and off showers.

Unfortunately, that rain WILL continue into the evening.

"Rain before 8pm, then showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 46," the National Weather Service says.

So it's likely there will be rain falling at times during tonight's show.

Will Rain Affect Beyoncé's Concert in New Jersey?

It's actually unlikely that the weather tonight will affect the show. Outdoor concerts (like tonight's show) are typically held rain or shine.

Concerts are only delayed (or postponed) in the event of severe weather (lightning or heavy winds) because of the safety hazards they pose inside a stadium.

The forecast does NOT call for any thunderstorms or really gusty winds tonight. In fact, winds should be under 10 mph.

But it'll certainly be chilly and damp.

Umbrellas are NOT allowed in the arena, though. So you'll want to grab a poncho if you need one. We have more info about that in our Beyoncé concert guide here.