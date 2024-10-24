It’s no secret that some of the best bagels come from the New York/New Jersey area.

Being from New Jersey means having some of the best bagels in the entire country.

There's been a year-long debate about whether the closer you are to New York, the better the bagels taste.

While I can agree with that to some extent, Mercer County is home to a ton of awesome bagel spots!

Everyone has their personal favorite bagel shops in the New Jersey area, but there are a few standout places right here in Mercer County that you need to check out.

If you had to sum up New Jersey with three foods, I’d go with pizza, pork roll, and bagels, without a doubt.

Narrowing down the top bagel places in Mercer County isn't as easy as you may think. With more than 15 bagel shops throughout the area, it's tough to choose, but we all have our go-to spots, don’t we?

Whether you’re from Pennington or Robbinsville, there’s probably one bagel shop that’s your must-stop on a Sunday morning.

I reached out to some Mercer County locals to help put together a list of the best bagel spots right here in the area.

With so many great options right around the corner, you might just discover a new favorite after checking out this list.

So, without further ado, here are the top-rated bagel shops in Mercer County!

Did your go-to spot cut? Find out here:

10 Best Mercer County Bagel Shops, Ranked Did your go-to bagel shop in Mercer County, NJ make the list? Gallery Credit: Gianna