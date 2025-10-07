If you're looking for a new place for breakfast or lunch in the Ewing area, there's a new bagel shop in town with an impressive menu that you should really check out.

Ewing Bagel Shop is now open on Scotch Road in Ewing

Ewing Bagel Shop is located at 195 Scotch Road.

READ MORE: Spirit Christmas expanding; opening Lawrence location

It's where All-Star Bagel & Grill was

It's fairly new, taking over for All-Star Bagel & Grill, in the same shopping center as Glen Roc Dance Studio and Capital Barber.

I love their motto: "We make mornings better."

There's a new menu

Jimmy Yi and his partner, Abraham, just debuted a new menu, chock full of bagels, spreads, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, open-faced bagels, lunch sandwiches, side items, and drinks. Wait 'til you try the freshly squeezed orange juice. It's a game-changer. They have one of the only fresh-squeezed orange juice machines in the area.

Get our free mobile app

The shop has 19 different flavored bagels

Ewing Bagel Shop has 19 different bagel flavors. They are the unique fruity pebbles bagel, French toast, pumpernickel, rainbow, jalapeno, egg, egg everything, everything, asiago, blueberry, chocolate chip, salt, cinnamon raisin, onion, sesame, whole wheat, poppy, gluten-free, and of course, plain.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The spreads include seasonal favorite apple cinnamon, along with sundried tomato (pictured below), scallion, vegetable, peanut butter, and more.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

How about a Honey Bird breakfast sandwich? It's chicken sausage, fried egg, Vermont cheddar, and hot honey on a biscuit. The Avo Hash is scrambled eggs, spinach, hash browns, and avocado.

A Cragel is one of the open-faced bagels with scallion cream cheese, crisp bacon, tomato, and salt & pepper.

READ MORE: Netflix shuts down major Mercer County roadway for new project

For lunch, a South St. Philly is waiting for you, which is ribeye, grilled peppers and onions, and Vermont cheddar on a long roll. You also may enjoy Jersey's Way...turkey, honey turkey, or ham, homemade coleslaw, Swiss, and Russian on rye.

There are so many cool creations for you to keep going back and back to Ewing Bagel Shop. You can order catering too, including beautiful fruit platters like the one pictured below.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The staff is warm & friendly, especially Arianna, who's been with the owners for 3 years. The pair previously owned Deli on a Bagel in Pennington.

The new Ewing Bagel Shop is located at 195 Scotch Road in Ewing Township.

It's open every day from 7 AM - 2 PM. You can order online or call (609) 771-1400.

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz